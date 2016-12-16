Peachland Wellness Centre hosting Christmas dinner at Peachland Legion

With the Christmas Season near there is much pitter pattering at the Peachland Wellness Centre. Everyone is very excited as preparations for the 3rd Annual Community Christmas Dinner are underway.

The Peachland Wellness Centre (PWC) is hosting the FREE Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day! As in past years the dinner will be held at the Peachland Legion who partner with the PWC and allow for the no alcohol, all age, community event. SANTA CLAUS will make a special appearance and hand out gifts for all children. Thanks to many area restaurants who will be cooking up a storm. All who attend will go home with full bellies, great memories and a smile upon their face. Our slogan for the day is “because no one should be alone for Christmas”.

So, if you would like to join the PWC on Christmas Day, the many volunteers working to prepare the dinner would be most honoured to see you. If you are alone, new to town or low on funds, please join us for a magical FREE COMMUNITY DINNER. Free tickets ARE available at The Peachland Wellness Centre, Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm. By picking up a ticket you will enable us in our food planning for the day, but even if you don’t pick up a ticket you are welcome just to show up on Christmas day. Door prizes will also be drawn.

After the events of the wonderful Christmas Dinner the PWC Staff and volunteers will take a break. The PWC will be closed Friday afternoon December 23rd and open again on Tuesday, January 3, 2017. All our regularly scheduled programs will resume in the New Year. Our Transportation program will also not be operating between Christmas and the New Year, so if you need a ride to get groceries please call and arrange a ride before the holidays start. Please give us a call with any questions.

All of us at The Peachland Wellness Centre wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Healthy New Year!

Keith Thom