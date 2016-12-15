Peachland in History: The winter that solidified Lake Okanagan

No History? Know history – as you follow the strange tales of the little town of Peachland in the weekly ‘Know it All – About Peachland’. As a tribute to a century of stories a few are included in this weekly spot.

The winter of 1949-1950 was very cold. It caused a lot of damage to sensitive soft tree fruits like peaches.

Did you know the Okanagan Lake Froze solid from side to side and end to end?

At first the ice was almost clear with no snow on it. Cars and a ski equipped sight- seeing airplane were great attractions on the ice in front of town.

Anyone that had skates was out on the lake enjoying this rare experience. It was a real ice-breaking problem for the Kelowna Ferry and the tugboats with barges.

You could drive a car to Rattlesnake Island and back.

Some people were seen chasing coyotes on the lake with their motorcycles.

And circumstance allowed an airplane on skis made a landing in Peachland and offered $5 rides. But while there were benefits to the extreme cold, peaches trees were wiped out and apricots took a big hit.