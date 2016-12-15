Turner Park owners gauge community pulse on proposal for new 34-lot subdivision

Owners of the private property that accommodates Turner Park are hoping to turn the property into a new neighbourhood.

However, before District of Peachland council can make that a reality by rezoning the property, the owners have begun reaching out to the public.

Planners would like to use the 8.6 acre parcel to build 34 units as small lot residential houses, duplexes and three-plexes. They have also proposed to devote around a quarter of the land as park, trail and open space.

“I would encourage them to leave 25 per cent as park space,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin. “But we can’t tell them what to do. We can’t hold the land hostage until they do what we say.”

The district has been leasing the property from the developers to use it as park space, paying them the annual value of municipal taxes ($5,700) for use of Turner.

Fortin said she hasn’t taken a position yet, but if the proposed neighbourhood proves to be in sync with the official community plan, she wouldn’t want to discourage development.

“It would be really unfair for us to say to somebody, ‘you can’t build on your own land.’”

Developers held an open house on Dec. 8 to present the preliminary designs and concept to the public.

About 80 people made their way through the Little School Hour during a three-hour window, when staff from CTQ Consultants were on hand to answer questions.

Most of those who attended live close to Turner Park.

Beyond the worries of lost park space, concerns were raised over how the value of nearby properties could be affected; having the sports box relocated somewhere far away; and traffic congestion within the area.

Hilda Koen, who lives on Jackson Crescent and runs a bed and breakfast out of her home, was at the open house from start to finish.

One of her biggest concerns is that the new buildings might obstruct her property’s view of the lake.

“The proposed townhouses on that slope would pretty much wipe out my view and take away an hour of sunlight,” she said, adding that privacy would likely also be lost.

She believes that would be compounded by two to three years of constant dust, heavy machinery and noise.

“It would pretty much kill my business,” she said.

However, Koen believes there is a compromise.

“As long as they’re built back far enough on the slope … so I don’t lose my privacy,” she said.

Ten-year-old James Fulton was at the open house with his mom Michelle, and they both feel the same way – they don’t want the property developed.

They’re both avid users of the park and James first learned to ride his bike there. Michelle wants Turner Park to keep being used as a place where kids have Nerf gun fights, fly model airplane, kites and go skating and tobogganing in the winter time.

Another bed and breakfast owner keeping an eye on the issue is 73-year old Ahmed Glodjo, who operates A Day’s Dream on Jackson Crescent.

Glodjo is glad to be participating in the process while the proposal is still fluid, “but it is very sad the district cannot keep this property as is, as a park and potential recreational area.”

Once park space is gone there is almost no chance of getting it back, he said.

If it does get developed, then Peachland will be losing green space as a means to accommodate a greater number of recreational users.

“If we develop more, we will need more parks and sports fields,” Glodjo said. “The best solution is for district to buy it and make it recreational area. If they have to increase taxes we’ll pay our taxes.”

Also at the open house was Joy Carvello, a realtor from West Kelowna, who sees things more from the developer’s perspective, though she recognized her opinion wasn’t popular.

“It’s private land and the owners have a right to develop,” she said. “They’re being responsible by going through this process.”

The process is still in an early phase though. Fortin said “A lot more has to transpire before we even consider rezoning it. But as much as it’s a beloved park in the community it doesn’t belong to us.”

If it does go ahead, the new development will offer several new homes at reasonably affordable prices, “and we need homes for young families to get started,” Fortin said. “It’s a bit of a dilemma.”

Ed Grifone, senior consultant with CTQ, said the public did a very good job articulating the issues at the open house.

He said developers are aware that many members of the public feel a strong attachment to the park and that his team anticipated the issues that were brought up.

However, he said a few of the concerns brought forward were ill informed.

“Some people will tell you first and foremost what’s on their chests before they will read all the info and details,” he said. “Some people went right to drawing of plan and didn’t read info. You have to read all of the information to get whole plan in context.”

Addressing concerns about an increased traffic flow, Grifone said it’s possible the district will require developers to undergo a traffic impact study.

“We always realize traffic is a concern when people see one new unit let alone 30,” he said.

Grifone said the next step is for developers to analyze the surveys that were submitted at the open house, as well as all other input, and decide if the proposal should be tweaked or not before presenting it to council.