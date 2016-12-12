Police shut down suspected drug operation in West Kelowna

Guns, bricks of cash and kilograms of heavy drugs – suspected to be a mix of fentanyl, heroin, meth and cocaine – were seized from two West Kelowna properties resulting in seven arrests on Nov. 30.

“We strongly believe these arrests will have a notable effect on the immediate availability of illicit drugs in the Central Okanagan,” said Corporal Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Police believe that this seizure represents at least 342,000 individual doses on the street.”

Police had been investigating the the alleged drug operation for two months leading up to the seizure, as they had a lead that a West Kelowna property was supplying drug dealers and drug houses primarily in Kelowna.

The two warrants were issued for properties on Smid Road and Old Ferry Road. The Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit was assisted by RCMP Police Dog Services, the Kelowna RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit and the West Kelowna RCMP in the bust. Those arrested, six men and a woman, are all believed to be connected to the operation.

“RCMP have gathered intelligence which suggests that a significant amount of the illicit drugs that were being sold on the downtown streets of Kelowna, were being supplied directly by the West Kelowna drug operation,” says Sergeant Alex Lynch, head of the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit. “It was the dedicated work by many of our officers, who utilized a number of investigative techniques available to them to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

In total, the count was 1.32 kilograms of suspected fentanyl-laced heroin; 2.1 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine; 10 ounces of suspected cocaine as well as some other suspected drugs. More than $100,000 in Canadian currency, unrestricted firearms and thousands of dollars worth of suspected stolen property.

“Terry Weninger (44) and Robert Colbon (59) of West Kelowna, along with Darcy Lenko (52) of Penticton, each appeared in Court and have since been remanded in custody,” the RCMP reported. “Each have been formally charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.”

“Lance Wust (42) of Kelowna has been charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was later released by the Courts on strict conditions. The remaining individuals arrested, a 52-year-old West Kelowna man, a 22-year-old Vernon man and an 18-year-old Kelowna woman were released from police custody. Each face potential charges and are expected to appear in court at a later date.”

Anybody who knows more is asked to get in touch with the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous through crimestoppers.net.