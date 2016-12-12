Police pinpoint alleged mail thieves with bait

A man and woman have been arrested and charged after they were found with a cache of mail believed to be stolen from mailboxes in Peachland.

Police located the suspects by tracing a trackable piece of bait mail to their location.

At 2:51 a.m. on Dec. 12, West Kelowna RCMP were notified that mail had allegedly been stolen out of the box in the 3800 block of Dryden Road in Peachland. When investigators discovered that bait mail had been taken with all the rest, Canada Post inspectors and the RCMP were directed towards the Shell gas satin in the 2500 block of Dobbin Road in West Kelowna.

Two occupants inside a red 2002 Oldsmobile Alero were taken into custody without incident. Arrested was a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Merritt. One of which was breaching court-imposed conditions. They were expected to be in court today (Dec. 12).

Along with the allegedly stolen mail and bait mail, police also found items in the car they believe were used as break in tools.

“RCMP and Postal Inspectors are continuing to work together to deliver the recovered mail to its intended destinations and rightful owners,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with the Kelowna Regional RCMP. “Amongst the items seized by investigators, police recovered a cellular phone, gift cards and Canadian Passports.”

Anyone with any more info is asked to call the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.