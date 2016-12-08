Letter: Federal Liberals dragging feet on electoral reform

Dear Editor:

Federal Democratic Institutions Minister Maryam Monsef says she hasn’t heard a consensus about the way forward on electoral reform.

That can only mean she is completely tone deaf or severely confused about the concept of democracy.

The interviews and reports to the ERRE Committee clearly contradict her statement as an overwhelming majority of the testimony was in favour of proportional representation.

Only five per cent of the input favours some form of a ranked, run-off, preferential ballot that could never represent any kind of proportionality, as votes are being re-distributed back and forth across party lines every time a candidate is removed from the ballot.

Ranked and run-off ballots do not make every vote count and they also do not produce democratic governments.

Her personal beliefs are also completely irrelevant.

Minister Monsef has a compelling mandate to deliver on Trudeau’s election promise that is prominently displayed on the Liberal Party’s web site under the heading of Electoral reform:

www.liberal.ca/realchange/electoral-reform/

“We will make every vote count,” it states on the website. “We are committed to ensuring that 2015 will be the last federal election conducted under the first-past-the-post voting system. We will convene an all-party Parliamentary committee to review a wide variety of reforms, such as ranked ballots, proportional representation, mandatory voting, and online voting.

“This committee will deliver its recommendations to Parliament. Within 18 months of forming government, we will introduce legislation to enact electoral reform.”

The 2015 election served well as a referendum on electoral reform.

The Liberals, NDP and Green parties all promised to change the electoral system and those three parties were supported by 63 per cent of the voters.

It’s also prudent to be reminded of Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin’s 1991 ruling, “Ours is a representative democracy. Each citizen is entitled to be represented in government.”

That simply means the laws of the land insists we have a Constitutional right to have democratic governments.

Trudeau cannot hide behind Monsef forever, using her as a shield to fend off the electorate – and the Supreme Court.

If he cannot deliver on his promise and choses to defy the highest court of the land, then he must resign as Prime Minister – now.

Andy Thomsen

Peachland, B.C.