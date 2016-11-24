Letter to editor: Booing the bypass options

I visited the Peachland Bypass Open house last night with the intent of viewing options with an open mind. I thought we were going to see an “in place option” and a “bypass option”. I was hoping to see how an in-place option could sensitively work within our existing community, and a second option that truly bypassed our town and leaving it intact and peaceful. I was hoping for good discussion on the merits of the two. Imagine my horror when options were presented that show proposals that run between Vernon and Bulyea, directly through my house which we completed a few months ago. To my knowledge, this had never been put on the table previously and came as a complete surprise to us. When we purchased the property we discussed with the City the potential for future developments and the highway enlargements – this was not put forward. Any resident in the vicinity of Vernon, Bulyea and Lipsett should be strongly encouraged to look at what this will mean to the south end of Peachland, our homes and neighbourhood. A four lane bridge over top of Hardy Falls, the destruction of dozens of homes and the complete degradation of our residential neighbourhood. And for what merit? In one case to allow a few new upscale homes along the lakeshore – and in the other – stating it is the flattest and cheapest option. Does the extra three minutes travellers in vehicles achieve merit this? Three minutes? Really? I lost a lot more than three minutes sleep last night. Tell me this isn’t so. How did a by-pass option become a pass through and destroy option?

Janice Liebe, Architect