Council welcomes wine to artisan markets

The moral dilemma of allowing vendors to sample wine at local farmer’s markets was analyzed during Tuesday’s Committee of the whole meeting.

Provincial laws were relaxed in 2014 to allow for wine sampling at farmer’s markets, and indoor artisan markets piggypacked onto the definition. For vendors to get permission, the B.C. Liquor Control and Licensing Branch requires approval from the municipality.

“I’m in favour of the artisan market,” said Coun. Peter Schierbeck. “But I’m not necessarily in favour of them having it at the farmers market in heritage park where there’s a whole bunch of kids. I’m confused as to what we’re really trying to do here.”

Coun. Keith Thom replied by saying there are massive farmers markets all across the country that take place in parks which manage to safely and effectively distribute alcohol.

Coun. Pam Cunningham said Peachland’s Tourist Info Centre, where the artisan markets take place, is “a beautiful venue for wine tasting. I think it’s a fantastic idea.”

She also said the word liquor is a harsh way of describing samples of wine.

“No one’s coming to get hammered off of hard spirits.”

Coun. Mike Kent saidnothing but good can come from helping local producers.

“It’s not for us to regulate. The province sets out where it can be served. It’s for us to support. I think it would be wrong for us to say we don’t support locally produced products, even if it might be wine.”

The ratio for wineries offering tasting must be at least six to one, and because there’s only enough space for up to 14 vendors, there can’t be more than two tastings at the same market. Tuesday night at council, the motion requesting support passed unanimously.