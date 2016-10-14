Council comes to stalemate over Ashlee’s bench

District of Peachland council has shot down a motion that would have allowed for Ashlee Hyatt’s family to continue to adorn her memorial bench in Peachland.

Because of a stalemate caused by a tie vote, members council voted Tuesday against a motion that would have allowed for Ashlee’s memorial bench to receive special treatment.

After a 25-minute debate, council ended up defeating the motion following a 3-3 tie about whether changing the current bylaw relating to Hyatt’s memorial bench should be changed.

The popular Peachland teenager, who was 16, was tragically killed at a house party in Peachland in 2010.

The stalemate vote is very unusual because Mayor Cindy Fortin could not attend Tuesday’s regular meeting of council due of family reasons.

Coun. Mario Mucinovic doesn’t see any good coming out of enforcement of the bylaw, which prevent symbols from being attached to the bench.

“I understand the bylaw and what it states,” he said. “An issue that I have is the enforcement of bylaw did not occur. There wasn’t a complaint until recently. There hasn’t been an issue as far as I know about liability. Thinking about this, this is completely wrong to enforce the bylaw against this woman at this stage.”

Until earlier in 2016, flowers have been zip tied to the bench regularly by Hyatt’s mother Charrie Hyatt to commemorate her late daughter.

Coun. Keith Thom believes there’s a better way to appease everybody an he proposed the Town donate a plot from the cemetery to the Hyatt family, which they could use as a shrine instead of the public bench. He reminded council of several other Peachland residents who have met tragic deaths since the passing of Hyatt and he worries about more benches turning into personal shrines.

“All of us in council have expressed sorrow and sympathy,” he said, while asking council to support his idea of a cemetery plot instead of the original motion. The last part of the motion read, “That the practice of attaching silk flowers on Ashlee Hyatt’s memorial bench be allowed to continue.”

Coun. Mike Kent said he’s thought long and hard about this issue and that is needs to be addressed for everybody to move on.

“There was a practice of six years of these flowers being on a bench and no complaints. In my personal opinion, it wouldn’t bother me if there was flowers on that bench for another six years. It’s one bench out of eight.”

Kent doesn’t think an amendment should be made because he doesn’t like the idea of the Town officially turning a blind eye against selective bylaws.

“There’s a difference between continuing to have the practice in place and continue to not enforce until it becomes an issue,” he said. “I’m okay with letting them stay as long as there’s an understanding that if the attitude of the community shifts, then there’s going to be a revisitation of this.”

Coun. Kent has seen just one complaint versus multiple letters of support.

“I don’t want to enshrine in bylaw that this is given permission to continue,” he said. “We have the ability to tell staff just leave it be for now.”

Coun. Pam Cunningham said council is responsible for separating policies and emotions, “but in some cases it’s hard.”

Variances have been made in the past for many other bylaws, and Coun. Cunningham said Ashlee’s bench should be looked at in the same way.

Coun. Peter Shierbeck, who chaired the meeting with Fortin away, said it would be unfair to stipulate that just one bench be granted a variation.

“We can have all or none,” he said, adding that one of the Town’s benches memorializes his late brother in law.

“I don’t intend to put flowers on it.”

Shierbeck said the community can express its support or opposition for the issue by choosing to complain or not.

But the rule of law isn’t supposed to stay inert until someone gets upset, Vucinovic argued.

“If we allow the public, by complaints, to dictate our bylaws, that would be hard. Are we supposed to turn everything sideways until a complaint comes forward? That’s not the intent of bylaws.”

Kent, Cummingham and Vucinovic voted for the variance, while Schierbeck, Thom and Condon voted against it, and the motion was defeated 3.

Immediately after, Thom made a motion to donate one cemetery plot to the family of ashley hyatt, though that motion didn’t receive any support from his fellow councillors and was, therefore, not voted on.