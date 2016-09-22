Okanagan piano students can fake it ‘til they make it

She comes by it honestly, and now you can too.

Paulette Breault, a retired teacher, owner of the Mad Hatter bookstore in West Bank and proprietor of EZ Piano, may owe her ability to turn absolute novices into chord-savvy, modestly improvising Bach-lovers in just two months.

She teaches individuals and groups sorted according to ability in her home and at music stores with instruction space including nearby Keystone Music, where it all began five years ago.

Breault said her mother was a “renowned” teacher in Edmonton, and her own experience teaching French as a second language has informed what she calls a new approach to piano instruction good for anyone 25 to 85.

She describes it as piano immersion and there’s a chance to try it out at a sort of keyboard bootcamp this Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express at 2729 Highway 97N from 1-3 p.m. The $20 admission gets you and your spouse in. To register, phone Breault at 250-768-5059.

Her piano teaching system combines theory and practice, getting students playing with both hands much sooner than a conventional royal conservatory-esque program.

“You’re going up and down the keyboard and learning patterns,” she explained. “We start with theory and as soon as you understand we go back to the piano. A lot of people stop in Grade 6 because that’s when they combine chords and reading and technique.”

She uses the black keys’ groups of two and three as anchors and haptic feedback for tempo – your finger-to-shoulder coordination will be tested.

The first instruction book looks nothing like musical tabulation, rather students are presented with diagrams of those black keys.

A reporter was playing Three Blind Mice with both hands by the end of a 10-minute tutorial and was quite proud of himself at that.

After the first eight-week module of one-hour weekly lessons, students are doing hand-over-hand techniques and setting themselves up for those impressive looking arpeggio runs. By the ninth one-hour weekly lesson, students are learning to read actual musical notation or traditional songsheets, by the 17th week they are into the “fake book,” a collection of lead sheets that contain the melody line, basic chords, and lyrics to help a player learn just enough to, with some improvisation, “fake it.”

Visit ezeepianosystems.com to learn more.

Craig Gilbert

@CraigbGilbert