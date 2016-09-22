Go toward the lights: Peachland seeks input on 97 intersections

Get ready to give the green light to another set of lights on Highway 97 in Peachland.
On Tuesday Peachland councillors discussed a speed and safety study conducted by a consultant on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.
Within its 29 or so pages is a treasure trove of data on Highway 97 traffic that weeds out two options for improving safety within the town: a new traffic signal at either Trepanier Bench Road or Huston/Buchanan.
The Sesame Street word of the day is “signalize,” as in, Big Bird can’t visit Mr. Hooper without turning around at the Petro Canada, so he thinks PBS should “signalize” the intersection with Terrible Metaphor Way.
Bearing right along with that tangent has its rewards, though, because the kicker is that you get to influence which intersection gets the lights at an upcoming open house.
The choices are Trepanier or Huston/Buchanan. Only one will get lights but both will be modified in either scenario.
If a light appears at Trepanier, access to the highway from Huston would be right turn only, eliminating the straight-through and left-turn options.
The converse would go for Buchanan, it would be right turn only and the straightaway would be taken away.
If Huston is signalled, all access points to the highway would remain but Trepanier would be a right turn only onto the highway. Buchanan and Huston would remain access points to the town from 97.
The 70 km/h zone would be extended to north of Buchanan/Huston.
The Trepanier light could be synched with Ponderosa and Clements Crescent but a Huston light would be too far away.
According to the MOTI neither intersection technically meets enough of their criteria for a light. There are nine; Trepanier meets four. They appeared to prefer Trepanier, expressing concern that a light at Huston/Buchanan would not give traffic enough time to stop if there were a queue at a red light.
“Putting signals in where they’re not required is dangerous,” Scierr said. “People start doing funny things when they feel like they are sitting there for no reason.”
Councillors Mario Vucinovic, Pam Cunningham and Peter Schierbeck think the lights in Peachland are already too close together and adding a third at Trepanier would be too much, whether all three could be synced to maximize traffic flow or not.
Schierbeck worried the new light would create more problems than it would solve. The consultants conceded that intersections increase the frequency of minor collisions, particularly rear-end crashes, but reduce the number of severe injury-causing and fatal “t-bone” and head-on collisions (at freeway speeds).
Meghan
There needs to something done in that area, especially during the summer. it’s nearly impossible to get to Westbank from either location. It’s frustrating to have to wait 15 minutes for a safe break. I usually end up heading to the shopping Centre and turning around which is not major but an inconvenience never the less.
Lorraine Bergman
Turning left out of Trepanier or Huston is a challenge for sure, and although Trepanier is at the 70km zone, do most do that liimit? Hardly. I too sometimes boot over to the Petro Can and turn around when traffic is heavy and speeding. Another peeve, fellow drivers; if you are turning right out of Trepanier/Desert Pines, please stay a half a car length back from the left turning driver so that they can see traffic to the right; you will still be able to see your traffic coming from the left and they will be able to see BOTH ways…..thanks eh.
Teresa
I live on Huston and I cant tell you how many accidents Ive seen over the past year. Turning left onto the highway is like taking your life into your hands. Speed limit……hahahahaha ya right. I can sit at my kitchen window and watch how dangerous it is. How many more people are going to be seriously injured or worse lose their lives on this stretch of highway?
Jim Reed
As a regular Trepanier intersection user, I would say it is very bad; but the Huston/Buchanan one has to be worse given the higher speeds at which traffic is moving there. I don’t understand why a choice would not be offered to have new lights installed at the Huston/Buchanan highway intersection in combination with extending the reduced speed limit zone beyond this intersection [and reducing it all down to 60 km’s throughout Peachland as other highway communities enjoy – and consider doing something to actually enforce the speed limit] WITHOUT changing or restricting left turns onto the highway from Trepanier Bench Road given that the new lights and reduced speed limit would result in creating a safer/timed gap in the traffic the Trepanier intersection would enjoy to make the left turn?