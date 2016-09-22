Go toward the lights: Peachland seeks input on 97 intersections

Get ready to give the green light to another set of lights on Highway 97 in Peachland.

On Tuesday Peachland councillors discussed a speed and safety study conducted by a consultant on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Within its 29 or so pages is a treasure trove of data on Highway 97 traffic that weeds out two options for improving safety within the town: a new traffic signal at either Trepanier Bench Road or Huston/Buchanan.

The Sesame Street word of the day is “signalize,” as in, Big Bird can’t visit Mr. Hooper without turning around at the Petro Canada, so he thinks PBS should “signalize” the intersection with Terrible Metaphor Way.

Bearing right along with that tangent has its rewards, though, because the kicker is that you get to influence which intersection gets the lights at an upcoming open house.

The choices are Trepanier or Huston/Buchanan. Only one will get lights but both will be modified in either scenario.

If a light appears at Trepanier, access to the highway from Huston would be right turn only, eliminating the straight-through and left-turn options.

The converse would go for Buchanan, it would be right turn only and the straightaway would be taken away.

If Huston is signalled, all access points to the highway would remain but Trepanier would be a right turn only onto the highway. Buchanan and Huston would remain access points to the town from 97.

The 70 km/h zone would be extended to north of Buchanan/Huston.

The Trepanier light could be synched with Ponderosa and Clements Crescent but a Huston light would be too far away.

According to the MOTI neither intersection technically meets enough of their criteria for a light. There are nine; Trepanier meets four. They appeared to prefer Trepanier, expressing concern that a light at Huston/Buchanan would not give traffic enough time to stop if there were a queue at a red light.

“Putting signals in where they’re not required is dangerous,” Scierr said. “People start doing funny things when they feel like they are sitting there for no reason.”

Councillors Mario Vucinovic, Pam Cunningham and Peter Schierbeck think the lights in Peachland are already too close together and adding a third at Trepanier would be too much, whether all three could be synced to maximize traffic flow or not.

Schierbeck worried the new light would create more problems than it would solve. The consultants conceded that intersections increase the frequency of minor collisions, particularly rear-end crashes, but reduce the number of severe injury-causing and fatal “t-bone” and head-on collisions (at freeway speeds).