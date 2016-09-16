Hats off to Charrie and Brooklyn

Dear editor,

I wish to share an alternate view of our Beach Ave Benches having flowers.

Since moving here five years ago, when first walking our beach, I noticed the memorial benches and read each one, thinking of the loving family who offered these to all of us for our weary moments.

Eventually I noticed flowers occasionally and I was impressed and delighted at the continuing thoughtfulness and caring by people who still remember their loved one. If the flowers do anything, they serve to brighten our walks! I am appalled to think any fellow human would remove them!

Hats off to Coun. Pam Cunningham for her astute comment on pg. 2 of our most recent Peachland View.

To Charrie Fichter and family, and to Brooklyn and her friends I say thank you for your lovely flowers as we all pause for our reminisces.

Gwyneth Foster-Newell

Peachland