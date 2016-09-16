Hats off to Charrie and Brooklyn

Dear editor,
I wish to share an alternate view of our Beach Ave Benches having flowers.
Since moving here five years ago, when first walking our beach, I noticed the memorial benches and read each one, thinking of the loving family who offered these to all of us for our weary moments.
Eventually I noticed flowers occasionally and I was impressed and delighted at the continuing thoughtfulness and caring by people who still remember their loved one. If the flowers do anything, they serve to brighten our walks! I am appalled to think any fellow human would remove them!
Hats off to Coun. Pam Cunningham for her astute comment on pg. 2 of our most recent Peachland View.
To Charrie Fichter and family, and to Brooklyn and her friends I say thank you for your lovely flowers as we all pause for our reminisces.
Gwyneth Foster-Newell
Peachland
philip brown
Well I have to admit it is a ridiculous idea that some person thinks that people do not have the right to cherish and memorialize people publically. I mean if the city seriously thinks this placing flowers and that to brighten up and remember others is wrong, Damn sorry but maybe they should serious;ly look for themselves. I mean think about it someone unknown to the area comes by a beautiful flower marking the bench catches their eyes and brings them close , they read and smile because of the beautiful sentiment . The word starts around other cities and more come to enjoy the walk and so on. So tell me this is based on some ancient city bylaw and what the council can not bring themselves to make a change to beautify their city. It is not a single exception as was discussed on the news. I mean trust me their are many people in the community that would love to do that for ones they love. Also does the city place planters of flowers around town. Isn’t that the same thing. What gives the city a right and those that live there a different rule. is that not an exception. Another idea that maybe suggested is that the wood on the benches be carved with flowers, butterflies and more to bring out the beauty, Well enough of this carry on. Just seriously City members you need to understand your community and ok some may disagree but hey next some disagree with city council and your worth but they still have you there, How would you feel if they just take you away and deny you working, same process.