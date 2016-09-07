It’s our way or the cemetery way: Peachland councillors on Ashlee’s bench

Full of empathy for the family of Ashlee Hyatt though they may be, a couple of Peachland councillors got really, really real about their views on what Centennial Way would look like with more memorial bench flower sconces in place on Sept. 6.

Councillors decided against giving memorial bench buyers the option of enhancing it with a self-watering planter or a pair of mounted sconces. In fact, they voted to stick with the existing district policy that forbids any sort of adornment on memorial benches on Beach Avenue.

The only option before those who have marked a loss with a memorial bench now is to buy a self-watering planter from the district at a cost of nearly $600.

Coun. Keith Thom noted he lost a 19-year-old nephew as he said he is full of empathy for Charrie Fichter, whose daughter Hyatt was killed in Peachland six years ago.

He said there are roughly 80 benches on Beach Avenue, which means potentially 80 self-watering planters or 80 sets of scones bolted to the backs of the benches.

He said if that happened, the district could rename Centennial Way to “Cemetery Way.”

“If I wanted a flower sconce, I would attach it to [my mother’s] gravestone,” Thom said. “We as a governing body make decisions for the entire town.”

The wryly and hyperbolically suggested name change drew a gasp of shock from Mayor Cindy Fortin and others in council chambers.

Fortin told the View she usually keeps up a professional demeanor at council but was taken aback by the comment.

“I think sensitivity is lost sometimes when we try to over-govern things,” she said. “I can’t believe this has turned into such a big deal. We are a community and we shouldn’t be so stiff with something so simple as placing a few flowers.”

Reached by email Wednesday, Fichter declined to comment. She has been told by district staff to remove the items from Ashlee’s bench within two weeks.

“I’ve never met so many heartless people in my life.”

Her daughter, Brooklyn Chaput, started an online petition calling on the district to allow flowers on Ashlee’s bench shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. It attracted 200 signatures in its first three hours and swelled to more than 500 on Thursday.

“Flowers declare that you’re not only missing Ashlee, but also willing to honour her memory by spending your hard-earned money to decorate her memorial bench, which shows a great deal of respect,” Edmonton’s Talon Ridsdale posted after signing the petition.

The controversy began this spring when Fichter noticed the flowers she was leaving on her daughter’s bench were disappearing. She had been placing them there for more than five years without issue. She was shocked to find parks staff had been taking them, citing a parks policy that forbids the adornment of the benches on Beach Avenue.

Fortin rallied to her side, bringing the issue to council and going so far as to place flowers of her own on the bench, violating the policy.

On Sept. 6 councillors finally turned down any change to the rules, which allow for large self-watering planters but not bench additions. They also made it clear there would be no grandfathering and no exceptions made.

Coun. Peter Schierbeck agreed with Thom that the district policy has to apply to everyone.

“I like planters,” he said. “I do not think benches should become a shrine. I’ve never seen flowers attached to benches. Someday in the future, this could not be maintained as it is today and could become unsightly.”

Coun. Pam Cunningham remarked that if Peachland wants to avoid “Cemetery Way,” it would have to change all of the memorial plaques on the benches, rip out the cenotaph and change several street names.

“Take Ashlee Hyatt out of the equation,” she said. “Why not say we have two options? I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Craig Gilbert

Editor

@CraigbGilbert