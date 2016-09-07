Councillors shoot down New Monaco road, immediately regret it

New Monaco Enterprise Corp.’s relationship with Peachland and its people is going downhill, according to comments made in council chambers Sept. 6.

It certainly hit a roadblock when Peachland refused to support New Monaco’s ask of the province to release Crown land to them and permit a right-of-way for water service and eventually a secondary access point at Cousins Road to their proposed 2,800-unit development.

New Monaco chief operating officer James Kay, who attended the evening council meeting, was aghast at the 3-3 vote shooting down the referral (ties die on the table), which for months had been perceived by the company and district planning brass as procedural, elementary even.

“When someone from MOTI calls me tomorrow, I have to honestly say to the ministry we do not have Peachland’s support at this time?” he asked after the vote.

The chamber went quiet with the realization the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) would find out what had just happened if they hadn’t already via the live web feed.

Almost immediately district CAO Elsie Lemke was asked for an opinion on how to reconsider the decision.

Lemke said the mayor could ask at that meeting or within 30 days for a reconsideration.

“I need to chew on this for tonight,” Fortin said. “I’m not comfortable [asking for reconsideration] without more information.”

Then it was revealed two councillors, one of whom was among the majority of voters who shot the motion down, could spur the consideration of such a reconsideration.

Ring the bell. Municipal procedure 101 is in session.

The meeting ended with such a scenario, with a notice of motion placing the item back on the agenda for reconsideration Sept. 20.

Earlier in the day Mayor Cindy Fortin demanded an update from New Monaco on its plans for a primary access point to the subdivision from either Highway 97 or the connector.

“Right now it is so sketchy,” Fortin said. “We need to … have a new public hearing or at the very least, a public open house. More than anything, we need to know exactly where this [secondary] road would go.”

To be clear, the application is with the province but it requires the district of Peachland’s blessing, or referral, in council parlance.

In the absence of other information, Fortin and other members of council expressed concern the road could become a de facto primary access road. The implication is that the character of the subdivision considered during the public input phase would be altered significantly enough to warrant a new public consultation.

“I have always been very supportive of New Monaco and their development,” Fortin said, “and New Monaco has had a lot of community support. However, this is a big change. I am concerned that this has come about because they have not been able to get permission from MOTI for the Highway 97 and 97C accesses. There has already been discussion about starting the last phase with the single family units first.”

Kay said he did ask for the ability to build homes earlier than the final phase of the development as was the plan but was reminded by district staff that the company was obliged to focus on commercial development and job creation first.

Councillors including Terry Condon agreed the parcel the company wants is the right place for water service for that end of the subdivision, but the understanding is that end of the subdivision is to be built last, decades in the future.

The timing of the request for the access road has hackles up around the horseshoe and invoked the spectre of other major stalled developments the mayor wouldn’t name out loud, like a Hogwarts student duly warned not to utter the moniker of He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.

“There have been a couple of large development projects in Peachland that haven’t done what they originally told council and the public they were going to do,” Fortin said. “We are about to be asked to do something similar now that has the potential to turn out just like that other development.”

District staff members including planning director Cory Gain assured councillors the New Monaco subdivision by the letter of the law could not go ahead without a green light from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for a primary access point either on Highway 97 or the connector.

Kay attended the evening meeting. He pledged New Monaco would hold an open house within three months.

He also said the property owners have made their support of the water right-of-way contingent on a road eventually being built, a chicken-and-egg caveat that Mayor Fortin dismissed as tantamount to putting a gun to council’s head.

A sense of “full disclosure” eluded Condon, but he admitted himself he wasn’t sure how to proceed.

Councillor Keith Thom agreed with Condon that the issue boiled down to a communications breakdown and a brewing trust issue. The community became accustomed to former vice-president of development, Mark Holland, as the face of New Monaco. Now they have to do the same with Kay.

“Perhaps Mr. Kay needs to earn the same level of trust Mr. Holland had,” Thom said. “The open house [should] do that. This little chunk won’t happen without the big chunks, 97 and 97C, so there is ample time to get back to the trust issue.

“We’re never going to see New Monaco if we don’t pursue this,” he said. “I don’t see this as a risk [to our integrity] … to say ‘let’s get this process going.’ Forget New Monaco. We’re stopping two landowners from developing this into something beneficial.”

Coun. Peter Schierbeck is more bullish.

“If we [reject] this at any stage we’ll be turning our backs on development.”

Fortin took issue with that.

“I don’t feel it’s fair at all to suggest anyone is against development for wanting to follow [due process],” Fortin said. “This isn’t [just]any development, this is big, and I hope the communication will improve in the future.”

Craig Gilbert

@CraigbGilbert