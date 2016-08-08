West Kelowna shooting suspect charged

RCMP have released the name of the suspect taken into custody following an early morning shooting on Aug. 2 in West Kelowna.

The suspect, Tyrone Reynolds McGee of West Kelowna, has initially been officially charged with several firearms related offences. McGee has been remanded into police custody and faces further potential charges related to this incident.

The victim continues to recover from his injuries.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The initial press release issued by police follows:

A man was sent to hospital suffering from serious injuries after allegedly being shot several times by a suspect who remains in police custody.

On August 2, at 10:14 p.m., the West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a shooting that had just occurred on Hudson Road near Highway 97. Initial information gathered at the scene so far indicates that the victim met with a man on a bike who produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle. During the confrontation the suspect was struck by the vehicle.

A perimeter was established and RCMP Police Dog Services were called to the scene to assist with a search for the suspect.

“The suspect was located by officers, along with PSD “Ice,” hiding in the immediate area and suffering from injuries believed to be non-life threatening in nature,” says Cst. Jesse O’Donaghey. “The RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident, not a random attack,” adds O’Donaghey.

The suspect, a 29-year-old West Kelowna man, remains in police custody and faces potential charges.

The shooting victim, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, was rushed from the scene to hospital by Emergency Health Service suffering from what police believe to be serious however non-life threatening injuries.

The West Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) with the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP Forensic Identification Service (FIS) and the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) continue their investigation into both the shooting and the collision scene.