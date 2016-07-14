Fact check: Highway 97 petition

Dear Gillian Evans,

Thank you for spotlighting the current petition circulating in the Peachland area. However, you have your facts wrong. If you actually read the petition it respectfully requests the immediate upgrade to Highway 97 through Peachland, it does not mention four-laning. As citizens, we are passionate about where we live. We are not engineers and politicians (so) we will leave the specifics to the qualified experts.

How can Peachlanders sign this petition to improve our local highway, you ask? With ease, it appears. In fact, more than 903 ratepayers and residents have rushed to sign this petition in the past two months. Fortunately, it seems the majority of Peachland residents do not favour a bypass route; they have the common sense and a comprehensive vision of a Peachland that encompasses more than the myopic view of 15 kilometres of road through town.

As for your dreams of a second crossing, they too may be on hold with a bypass. The initial numbers from the Central Okanagan Planning Study indicate that only four per cent of the lake Okanagan bridge traffic is through traffic. The 96 per cent of remaining vehicles travel to and from Kelowna and West Kelowna. These commuters are definitely not interested in taking a bypass or second crossing to work downtown.

I trust this town’s taxpayers will read this letter and be moved to sign this petition at one of the local retailers or on line at our Facebook site, Highway 97 In Place.

I urge local business and Peachland Chamber of Commerce members to speak out and ask our mayor and council to support their needs and not bypass our town.

Finally, I hope our mayor and council see the folly in their unanimous decision to support a route around Peachland when MOTI has clearly shown them the there is no need for such a road. Had they waited for more information and used fact-based decision-making they would have realized Highway 97 is adequate for our current and future transportation needs.

The findings that Peachland has below provincial average traffic volume, below provincial average wait times at intersections and below the provincial average for collisions along the corridor support this. Perhaps the Urban Systems transportation liaison hired to lobby for a bypass can start to liaise with the constituents of Peachland rather than MOTI and start to repair the divide mayor and council’s decision has created. Perhaps NOW is the time for our mayor and council to approach MOTI again, this time with hat in hand and demand the improvements we need along our stretch of road.

I agree, the sooner MOTI announces their decision to improve the current highway the better, then can the divisiveness in Peachland subside. We have often heard there are only two factors in government decisions, cost and who sits in Victoria with a majority. I trust when we present our petition with the signatures of over 1,000 voters, it would surly bolster the decision to improve Highway 97 in-place.

Jackie Saunders, Peachland