Resident wants to build 9-hole golf course

It was meant to put Peachland on par with Canada’s most luxurious golf communities.

Ponderosa Pincushion Ridge is to be a large-scale resort-style hillside community that would include a vibrant commercial core complete with an amphitheatre, hotel, winery and restaurant, interwoven with 2,310 residential units, all of which would wrap around what would become Peachland’s crowning jewel: a 7,100-yard Greg Norman golf course.

But a halt in the residential construction and no signs of work on the golf course for more than a year has landed public momentum for the development in the bunker.

According to a Ponderosa Drive residents Frank and Patricia Darby, many of their neighbours are comparing the golf course site to a war zone rather than the future site of the 18-hole masterpiece proposed in 2008.

So when former Professional Golf Association (PGA) assistant golf pro Del Lee learned that a growing number of residents had become convinced the course might not open at all, he saw an opportunity, and decided to build a course of his own.

“It’s a shame that people have to go to Summerland to play golf when we have so many potential places to play right here in Peachland,” Lee told The View on March 18.

The long-time resident and golf enthusiast began clearing his 81-acre property near Silver Lake shortly after purchasing it in the early 1990s.

He says his initial intention was to build a personal driving range and eventually obtain a zoning permit to allow motor homes to park on the property during the summer months.

Never one to move in half measures, Lee said he quickly saw potential for more.

The project evolved into the construction of a nine-hole golf course that would include a club and restaurant that could be operated year-round.

Lee says the land, though not yet zoned or sodded, has been graded to zero and irrigated for proper drainage.

He is currently seeking expressions of interest from community members to see if residents would be willing to invest in the course’s completion.

As a former PGA employee and longtime golf lover, Lee is an ardent proponent of the advantages a community can gain by being known as a golf destination.

He says residents shouldn’t give up on the concept of Ponderosa as it’s proposed, but notes that it should be prepared to broaden its horizons when it comes to club membership.

“Peachland has a strong golf society,” he noted.

However, he added, it’s a society he feels is ripe for reform.

“In a lot of places we are seeing golf courses diminish. It’s still seen as elitist and not only that but it can still be male-dominated, and that is why a lot of courses are getting less successful.”

Lee believes the key to a course’s longevity lies in its club members’ diversity.

“Clubs have to have a solid base of females and juniors to survive,” Lee explained.

“You need a ladies’ club to even the membership and the club management out,” he continued.

“Without women involved, clubs can be a disaster. Trust me. Without a successful ladies’ club, you will not have a successful club.”

He believes keeping fees down for locals also contributes to a club’s success, and should his course garner enough investment to reach completion and open, he would like to keep the rates affordable for families.

“I don’t think the average family could afford to golf at Ponderosa, and that has been the idea there all along. It’s intended for a less versatile crowd,” he pointed out.

In the meantime, Lee will hold information sessions at the Blue Rooster on March 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Erin Christie

editor@peachlandview.com