Premier Christy Clark talks business in West Kelowna

  • Sunday , 1 January 2017

News

Peachland firefighters level up to take on fentanyl epidemic

December 22nd, 2016
Wholesome hockey game draws attention towards Turner

Wholesome hockey game draws attention towards Turner

December 22nd, 2016
BCHF offering $5,000 to Klassan family fund

BCHF offering $5,000 to Klassan family fund

December 19th, 2016
Turner Park owners gauge community pulse on proposal for new 34-lot subdivision

Turner Park owners gauge community pulse on proposal for new 34-lot subdivision

December 15th, 2016

Arts & Culture

Hungarian in the Okanagan on Rotary exchange

Hungarian in the Okanagan on Rotary exchange

November 22nd, 2016
Peachland Art Gallery exhibiting Okanagan’s oldest artist collective

Peachland Art Gallery exhibiting Okanagan’s oldest artist collective

October 7th, 2016
Bryan Adams coming to the Okanagan

Bryan Adams coming to the Okanagan

September 26th, 2016

Sports & Recreation

Summerland Steam dominating Okanagan/Shuswap Conference

Summerland Steam dominating Okanagan/Shuswap Conference

November 24th, 2016
Local biker finishes season with crash landing in Taxco

Local biker finishes season with crash landing in Taxco

November 18th, 2016
Lions eliminate Tiger Cats in first round of playoffs

Lions eliminate Tiger Cats in first round of playoffs

November 9th, 2016

Commentary

From the Mayor’s Desk: Setting the record straight on proposal for Beach and 4th

August 18th, 2016

From the Mayor’s Desk: Chasing that Make Water Work championship

July 14th, 2016

Desert Park set to host medieval jousting over May long weekend

May 12th, 2016

From the Mayor’s Desk: Water treatment plant will finally eliminate spring run-off “yuck” factor

May 12th, 2016

Editor's Desk

Opinion: What difference will more pipelines really make?

December 8th, 2016

Opinion on Remembrance Day and President Trump

November 9th, 2016

Waiting for the karma police

April 28th, 2016

Teneycke’s victim continues to be victimized

April 14th, 2016

Peachland in Colour